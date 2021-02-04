Dallas, TX — February 4, 2021 — Slync.io, a global leader in logistics operating process and system orchestration for global logistics providers and shippers, today announced the closing of its $60 million Series B funding round. Goldman Sachs Growth led the Series B investment with participation from ACME Ventures, 235 Capital Partners, Correlation Ventures and other existing investors. As part of the deal, Goldman Sachs' John Giannuzzi will also join Slync's board of directors.

“This is a great milestone for us at Slync and it is a testament to our amazing people and the hard work they have put into building this company since the beginning,” stated Chris Kirchner, Slync’s Chairman, CEO & Co-founder. “For us, everything starts with our customers and more capital to invest in our global team, accelerate our product development, and grow our service offerings is a big win for all of them.”

Slync.io enables intelligent process automation for the logistics service providers and global supply chains which increases productivity and reduces operating expenses in some of the most challenging processes in global logistics. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform performs seamless data harmonization by synchronizing both enterprise systems and manual tools within a single system, giving a new level of understanding to Slync’s customers. This unprecedented level of connectivity and understanding empowers logistics teams to focus on value-added activities and supporting their customers instead of tedious back office processes.

“Slync has demonstrated tremendous progress on its mission to help global logistics service providers and shippers solve some of their most critical challenges,” said John Giannuzzi of Goldman Sachs Growth. “We believe that Slync is well positioned for long-term success and we are excited to provide Slync with additional support and resources to advance its product roadmap and accelerate its global growth.”



Slync.io has experienced significant momentum since the beginning of 2020, with the announcement of its successful Series A round in March, bringing Slync’s total capital raised in 2020 alone to over $70 million.



Slync.io will leverage this investment to continue to serve its customers globally, expand its physical presence in Europe and Asia, and to expand its rapidly growing team of world-class talent.

About Slync.io

Slync.io is a SaaS operating platform for global shippers and logistics service providers that delivers higher productivity and process efficiency through intelligent automation. Logistics Orchestration® is an end-to-end service offering that revolutionizes costly back-office processes in global logistics operations. Slync.io connects disparate systems, ingests structured and unstructured datasets, orchestrates teams, and automates processes seamlessly together delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency for logisticians.